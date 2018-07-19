Renewable Fuels Association President Steps Down

Longtime Renewable Fuels Association (RFA) President and CEO Bob Dinneen is stepping down from his role.

In a statement Dinneen says, "I believe now is the right time for new leadership, new ideas, and new energy at the helm of the Renewable Fuels Association. I am going to keep working at RFA in a different capacity but with the same goal: to assure RFA and the industry I care about so deeply continue to grow and realize their full potential."

Dinneen has been with the RFA for more than 30 years, serving as president for the last 17 years. He is transitioning into the position of Senior Strategic Adviser.

In his place, Executive Vice president Geoff Cooper will transition to President and CEO by October. Cooper joined the RFA in 2008. Before that, he worked for the National Corn Growers and served served as a Captain in the U.S. Army.

Cooper says, “For the past decade, I have been incredibly fortunate to serve an industry and an organization whose values align so well with my own. It has been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to work alongside Bob, the RFA staff, and our diverse membership to advance RFA’s strategic goals and vision. Ethanol is a remarkable product that has an incredibly bright future filled with opportunity, and I am excited to help write the next chapter in our industry’s amazing story. I am truly grateful for the chance to build upon RFA’s legacy as the authoritative voice of the ethanol industry.”