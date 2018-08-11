Renovated 'mall' becomes bigger marketplace for vendors, expands selection

The future is bright. That is the message from the new owners of "The Mississippi Marketplace" in West Davenport.

"We want this to be the spot," owner Katie Padavich said. "My husband wanted to call this the spot. The spot. Its the spot to go."

Padavich and her husband, Jason, bought what was once the West Kimberly Mall on July 1. They immediately started making changes, which including adding more vendor space and changing the name.

Since taking over the business, the Padavich's have brought in 27 new vendors, nearly doubling the 32 that occupied the building prior to the purchase.

"This is the first time it has processed," Padavich said when TV6 reporter Chris Carter mentioned she'd nearly doubled the about of vendors. "Holy crap."

The building that was once seen as an antique store or flea market is now home to things like crafts, baked goods, and homemade items, according to Padavich.

"There are more people, more customers coming through," vendor Kevin Bryant said. "Everyday something is changing in here. For the better."

Bryant has been selling out of the building for two years. He said things are the best they've ever been since the Padavich's took over.

"It is like a big team now. Everyone helps everyone out, does what they are supposed to be doing. It is not all for one anymore."

The Padavich's said business has been good but they hope to increase the number of vendors in the building and the number of customers. Padavich said good things are happening in the West Davenport area and she hopes to be a catalyst for it.

"They are building just down the road," Padavich said. "This west side of Kimberly Road is becoming a happening spot. They remodeled Walmart. They are building and I am right in the middle of it in a building that has an amazing history."

In addition to the vendors, the Padavich's hope to have live music on the weekends.

The Mississippi Marketplace will hold an indoor vendor fair next Saturday, August, 18. It will run from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

In addition to the already established vendors, pop-up vendors will be able to set up and get a feel for the business.