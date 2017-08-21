Renwick Mansion hosts eclipse viewing party under new owners

Built in 1877 by lumber baron William Renwick, the Renwick Mansion has stood above the Davenport Riverfront for more than 100 years.

"I wonder what the eclipse was like in 1918 here at the Renwick," jokes new owner Sarah Moulton.

When previous owner state senator Joe Seng died last year, the mansion became available.

For the past two weeks, the new owners have been cleaning out the rooms and adding fresh paint to the walls.

Moulton says The eclipse was the perfect opportunity to open the doors to the public ahead of the grand reopening in September.

"Having it open to the community we hope to have a lot of community events," she explains.

Moulton and her family have a special connection to the mansion.

"My mom got married here and my brother-in-law got married here, " she says. "There's some family history and we've had really good memories."

As they prepare for the ribbon cutting next month, the Renwick Mansion is excited about its future.