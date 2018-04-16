Rep. Scalise undergoes planned follow-up surgery after shooting

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is undergoing a planned follow-up surgery 10 months after he was badly wounded by a gunman who fired at a Republican baseball practice.

The surgery was scheduled for Monday at a Washington hospital.

The 52-year-old Scalise told colleagues that he'll return to the Capitol "as soon as my doctors say I'm able."

A person familiar with Scalise's treatments says the congressman is expected to miss a few days. The person was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Doctors who treated Scalise after the June 2017 shooting say he nearly died. A gunshot to his hip shattered bone and damaged internal organs. He still uses crutches and an electric scooter.

Scalise is the No. 3 House GOP leader.