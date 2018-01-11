Report: 75 women strangled, smothered in Chicago since 2001

An investigation by the Chicago Tribune has found that at least 75 women have been strangled or smothered over the last 17 years, though arrests have been made in just a third of the cases.

The newspaper reports the women's bodies were found in vacant buildings, alleys, garbage cans and snow banks. Chicago police say they've found no evidence of a serial killer.

The newspaper used medical examiner records and public crime reports. It found that many of the women struggled with drugs or prostitution, while some had no arrest records. They ranged in age from 18 to 58. Most were African-American.

Of the 75 cases, 25 have been closed with the arrests of 13 men. Police wouldn't say if there are active suspects in the unsolved cases, but officials reviewed more than a dozen cases after being contacted by the newspaper.

