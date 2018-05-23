Report: Iowa gubernatorial candidate accused of misconduct

A newspaper reports three women have accused a Democratic state senator running for Iowa governor of sexual misconduct that includes inappropriate touching.

The women told The Des Moines Register in a story published online Wednesday that Sen. Nate Boulton of Des Moines touched them inappropriately during separate incidents.

One woman told the newspaper Boulton grabbed her buttocks at a bar in 2015. Two other women told the Register he rubbed himself against them more than a decade ago.

Boulton released a statement apologizing to the women and adding he would not "disqualify what these women felt at the time or in hindsight." He indicated he had no plans to drop out of the race.

Boulton is in a six-way race for the Democratic nomination for governor. Early voting for the June 5 primary began May 7.

_______________

Below is the statement the Boulton for Iowa campaign released:



“I want to clearly and unmistakably apologize to the women who have come forward,” said Boulton. “Regardless of the difference in my memory or the context of the situation, it is not my place to disqualify what these women felt at the time or in hindsight. While this is an embarrassing conversation for me to have today, I think it is important we have it, and I hope young men can learn about gauging conduct in social settings and continue to learn about and engage in the discussion.”

__________

Ross Wilburn, Democratic candidate for Iowa governor, issued the following statement in response to the allegations of Boulton's misconduct:



"Sexual or other forms of harassment are unacceptable. While I am learning about these allegations through the media, I have spent my career creating workplace environments that are safe, where all people are educated about proper conduct and where victims feel comfortable coming forward to report. Iowans believe in treating each other respectfully. We need to especially ensure that respectful behavior occurs in the halls of government."

__________

Andy McGuire, Democratic candidate for Iowa governor, issued the following statement in response to the allegations of Boulton's misconduct:



"As I have stated from the beginning of my campaign, sexual harassment or misconduct of any kind should not and cannot be tolerated. Period."

__________

Cathy Glasson, Democratic candidate for Iowa governor, issued the following statement in response to the allegations of Boulton's misconduct:



“These reports of sexual misconduct about Senator Boulton in the Des Moines Register today are extremely disturbing. We need a Governor we can trust to stand up and fight for fair treatment for Iowa women. Nate Boulton’s behavior disqualifies him from leading our state government.”

__________

The campaign manager for Fred Hubbell, Democratic candidate for Iowa governor, issued the following statement in response to the allegations of Boulton's misconduct:



"Fred has been very clear that sexual harassment and misconduct has no place in our society and will not be tolerated."

__________

Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen issued the following statement in response to the allegations of Boulton's misconduct:

