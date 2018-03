UPDATE: Police union calls for more transparency in shooting investigation

1:20 p.m.

A Florida police union is calling for more transparency in the investigations into the law enforcement response to a Feb. 14 mass shooting at a high school that killed 17 people.

In a Miami Herald report Friday, Broward Sheriff's Office Deputies Association chief Jeff Bell said Sheriff Scott Israel should release all surveillance videos, audio recordings and dispatch logs documenting the response to the shooting.

Bell said deputies are being called "cowards" even if they weren't involved in that response.

Israel has blasted a deputy working as the school's resource officer for not entering the school building while 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz was shooting.

A dispatch log obtained by the Herald and Fox News show a sheriff's office captain initially told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman.

Everytown for Gun Safety announced Friday that it would be providing $2.5 million in grants to communities holding marches to protest gun violence. Those marches are being held the same day as the March for Our Lives in Washington on March 24.

The movement was inspired by students who banded together after the shooting at a high school last month in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 students and adults.

Everytown is providing 500 grants of $5,000 each to local community marches. The grants are to be used for such things as permits, signs, banners and transportation.

Everytown President John Feinblatt says students are making history and demanding that elected officials protect them.

11:15 a.m.

Florida Senate President Joe Negron announced the chamber will hold a rare Saturday session to consider a bill addressing school safety and gun sales.

The bill was scheduled to be heard Friday, but it was postponed so the Senate could keep working behind the scenes to reach an agreement with the House on bill language. Saturday's session will allow questions on the bill, but a final Senate vote wouldn't be held until Monday.

The national debate over school safety and gun control has been reignited since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killed 17 people.

10:55 a.m.

A Florida sheriff says students or their families will be responsible for investigative costs after more threats were made about harming people at schools.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that four Volusia County teenagers were arrested Thursday for alleged threats.

Law enforcement officials say a total of 19 such arrests have been made in the county since the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland. All are accused of making verbal or online threats about shooting, blowing up or doing physical harm to others at school.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood said the suspects arrested Thursday will owe at least $1,000 to cover costs. Three are in high school and one is in middle school. All were charged with making a threat to discharge a destructive device.

10:45 a.m.

A sheriff's office captain told deputies to form a perimeter instead of confronting the gunman at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting, according to documents obtained by the Miami Herald.

The newspaper reported late Thursday that it had obtained a partial Broward Sheriff's Office dispatch log, which showed that Capt. Jan Jordan gave the order for deputies to establish a perimeter.

An earlier report on the call logs published by Fox News showed that the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School would have been over by the time Jordan gave her order.

However, the log may raise fresh questions about the department's handling of the mass shooting on Feb. 14, including whether police could have gone in sooner to help the wounded.

"If detectives had answers to all of the questions, then there would be no need for an investigation," sheriff's office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright wrote in an email to the Herald late Thursday.

Sheriff Scott Israel has said his office's training and nationwide active-shooter procedure call for armed law enforcement officers to confront shooters immediately rather than secure a scene. He has blasted Deputy Scot Peterson, the school's resource officer, for not entering the school building while 19-year-old former student Nikolas Cruz was shooting.

Israel told CNN that Coral Springs Police were the first law enforcement officers to enter the building, about four minutes after Cruz left the school.

Peterson resigned and has defended his actions.

The sheriff's office has not responded to requests for the logs from The Associated Press. The agency and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the actions of officers responding to the shooting.