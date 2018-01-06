Report: Privatized Medicaid saving Iowa less than predicted

A new report says Iowa's controversial shift to privately managed Medicaid will save the state 80 percent less money this year than originally predicted.

The Des Moines Register reported Saturday that a quarterly report prepared by Iowa Department of Human Services staff members says the state now stands to save $47.1 million this fiscal year by having private companies manage the $4 billion program.

Former Gov. Terry Branstad, who ordered the privatization that began in 2016, had declared the move would save the state $232 million in fiscal year 2018.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Kim Reynolds, a Republican who succeeded Branstad and supports the shift to privately run Medicaid, says Reynolds' new Medicaid director believes his staff miscalculated the 2018 savings estimate.