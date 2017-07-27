Report: School violence, bullying down in US public schools

The number of violent attacks in American public schools has gone down in recent years and bullying has also become less frequent.

The findings were published Thursday in a report by the Education Department's National Center for Education Statistics.

The rate of violent incidents and bullying was higher in middle schools than in high schools or elementary schools. The report says the rate of violent incidents in middle schools dropped from 40 incidents per 1,000 students in the 2009-2010 school year to 27 incidents in 2015-2016. Bullying in middle schools went down from 39 percent to 22 percent.

The survey was based on a random sample of some 3,500 schools. It did not provide an explanation for the trends.