Report: TSA missed inspections of Cuba-US carriers

Congressional investigators say TSA failed to perform many inspections of carriers operating flights from Cuba to the U.S. between 2012 and 2016.

The Government Accountability Office said in a report Thursday that the Transportation Security Administration only performed about half the required inspections on five carriers that investigators studied.

The GAO says in many cases TSA couldn't reliably track U.S.-bound charter operations. Homeland Security, TSA's parent, says the agency is working on tools to improve tracking.

House Republicans requested the GAO study.

Commercial flights between the U.S. and Cuba increased after the Obama administration eased restrictions on visiting the island nation in 2016. The Trump administration tightened the rules last year to discourage tourist visits to Cuba, but several U.S. airlines still fly there.

___

GAO summary: https://www.gao.gov/assets/700/693085.pdf