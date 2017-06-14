Report: Virginia shooter spent time in Quad Cities

Officials say the shooter from Wednesday morning's attack in Axexandria, Va. was from Belleville, Ill. and a report by the Washington Post says he spent time in the Quad Cities.

According to a Washington Post interview, a St. Louis restaurant owner traveled with 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson while working on Bernie Sanders' campaign.

The man says they stayed overnight at the home of a Sanders's supporter in Rock Island, Ill., after canvassing in Iowa.

Officials say Hodgkinson died at the hospital.



Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. pic.twitter.com/hyfmmpgXML — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) June 14, 2017

Stay tuned to KWQC-TV6 and kwqc.com for updates

