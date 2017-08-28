Reporter helps save elderly man from flood waters

Tropical storm Harvey has left communities inundated with water and thousands of residents stranded in southeast Texas.

Roads and highways are flooded, leaving many people trapped in their homes.

In addition to emergency crews, civilians are pitching in to help rescue neighbors and even total strangers.

CNN's Ed Lavandera was out covering the rescues by boat when he himself became part of the effort.

Dallas aims to open a mega-shelter for 5,000 evacuees by Tuesday morning.

