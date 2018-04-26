Reports of shots fired leads to arrest of 2 Illinois males

On Thursday, April 26, 2018, at 2:44 AM Davenport Police Officers responded to the area of 700 W 12th Street in reference to a report of shots fired. As officers were responding they observed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed and initiated a stop in the area of 15th and Marquette Street.

A handgun, later determined to be stolen was located within the travel path of the vehicle. Through the course of the investigation, charges were filed on one adult and one juvenile.

Adrian Cervantes, 18 from East Moline was charged with Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and Trafficking in Stolen Weapons. Cervantes was transported to the Scott County Jail.

The juvenile, male, 17 years of age from Rock Island was charged with: Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Trafficking in Stolen Weapons, and Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana). The juvenile was transported to the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.