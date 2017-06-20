Republican Handel pledges to work on health care

UPDATE: Republican Karen Handel says finishing the party's health care bill and lowering taxes will be among her top priorities in Congress.

Handel defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff on Tuesday in Georgia's hotly contested House race in the Atlanta suburbs. The seat was left vacant when Tom Price resigned to join President Donald Trump's administration.

Democrats poured millions into the contest, hoping to tap into voter discontent with Trump to build momentum into the 2018 midterms. However, Handel defeated Ossoff by more than 5 percentage points, according to incomplete returns.

Handel says she wants to work on tax reform with lower corporate rates, "but also lower individual rates so that our middle class can participate and our small businesses can participate."

Original Story: Democrat Jon Ossoff says his supporters served as a "beacon of hope" for people around the world as he ran for a U.S. House seat that has been in Republican hands since 1979.

Republican Karen Handel defeated Ossoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District on Tuesday. Her victory comes after Republican special congressional election wins in Montana, Kansas and South Carolina.

Republicans are claiming momentum ahead of the 2018 midterms, but each race was much closer than expected for the four districts.

Ossoff says that while it's not the outcome he and others were hoping for, "this is the beginning of something much bigger than us." He added later: "The fight goes on."