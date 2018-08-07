Research brings optimism for those fighting Alzheimer’s and Dementia

Kaitlin Scott’s mother Cindy Khan has spent the last three years fighting frontotemporal dementia. Doctors diagnosed her at only 59.

“Our situation is unique, she’s young, and I want people to know this is not a natural form of aging. This affects people that are younger, this affects families, it’s absolutely devastating,” Scott said. “We noticed her being forgetful and losing things. She was actually struggling at her job as well, and her boss had noticed some changes.”

A test revealed her memory was failing, and last year Scott made the decision to move her mom to a memory care facility to get the best care. She said the hardest part is seeing her mother decline.

“She’s not independent anymore, she needs help bathing, and dressing, and reminders to eat, and that’s been incredibly difficult to see her change over time and our roles kind of reverse,” Scott said. “I can’t call her on the phone and tell her how my day was, things like that have just been really hard.”

For Scott, awareness is important. She is active in the East Central Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. She also started a group on Facebook to document her mom’s journey called “Cindy’s Circle”.

“There’s definitely hope, I will never give up hope, I will continue to fight. I don’t know if a cure will be found in my lifetime, but I’m hoping that someday it will happen,” Scott said.

Breakthroughs in research are one thing that keeps her optimistic for the future of the disease. Researchers announced a couple major study findings at the 2018 International Conference in July.

One study found a 20% risk reduction for cognitive impairment in patients who lowered their blood pressure. Another featured a drug called BAN2401. When given in high doses, certain patients saw a reduction in one harmful brain protein, and a reduction in cognitive decline.

“This is a very multifactorial disease. There is not at least one single cause. So, they have to look at all these different things. They have to look at lifestyle, the things that we do, the choices we make, then also any medications that might be coming up through the pipeline, you’re always cautiously optimistic,” Program Specialist Greg Woods said. “You don’t have to go very far to find a connection, and because of that I think that really ramps up the intensity of this research, and how many want to find some treatments or a cure for this.”

Woods says the studies will continue to be researched and tested until they are deemed safe.