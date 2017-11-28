Women with close relationships are less likely to die from cancer, according to study

UNITED STATES (NBC) - A new study shows that having strong social relationships could help people survive cancer.
Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston followed nearly 900 women who were diagnosed with colorectal cancer.
Women who had close ties with family and friends were less likely to die from cancer or any other cause than those with fewer social networks.
Experts believe having support from close family and friends may help lower inflammation in the body and help reduce psychological stress among cancer patients.