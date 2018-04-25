New research shows dramatic doctor shortage by 2030

New research by the Association of American Medical Colleges reveals the United States could see a shortage of up to 120,000 physicians by 2030. According to the report, the shortages fall into four main categories. Primary care, medical specialties, surgical specialties and other specialties. The report indicates there will also a shortage in on-primary care specialties of between 33,800 and 72,700 physicians.

The study attributes the increased demand to an aging and growing United States population. Researchers found the aging population will affect physician supply, because one-third of all doctors will be older than 65 in the next decade and likely to retire.