Researchers find rubber duckies used during bath time could carry harmful bacteria to kids

Did you know your child's rubbery ducky is probably really yucky?

According to a new study, the popular bath toys are full of bacteria and fungi. Researchers borrowed well-loved duckies from households and placed them in either clean water or dirty water.

But regardless, a clear majority, 80% had potentially harmful bacteria cells. Now, researchers aren't exactly sure if the bacteria and fungi is harmful to kids.

In some cases, they say exposing children to microbes like this can result in a stronger immune system.