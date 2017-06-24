Residents in Muscatine took the opportunity at Mayor Diana Broderson's "Coffee with the Mayor" event on Saturday, June 24 to speak their minds.

Mayor Broderson was originally ousted in May for making baseless claims against City Council and violating city code.

But, after being reinstated by a District Judge on Friday, June 16, the Mayor is back to work. One of her first moves, she said, was to get in touch with the people of Muscatine.

On Friday, June 23 Mayor Broderson told TV-6 she started doing this by phone, but was planning on meeting people face to face at her "Coffee with the Mayor" event.

The next day over 50 residents arrived at the Happy Joe's on Lake Park Blvd. in Muscatine to meet with the Mayor.

During the event, residents addressed concerns like traffic issues, the speed cameras set up around the city and recent events in Muscatine.

As her lawyers prepare for the final hearing, Mayor Broderson said these concerns are now her main focus.

"I can follow the process that has been set up for me, to email the department head and copy the City Administrator on it, and at least get their concerns put forth to the correct department that they need to go to," said Mayor Broderson.

But at the meeting, residents also addressed their concerns about communication with City Council.

"Mine never answers the phone. I just get a voice message," yelled one resident during the meeting.

The Mayor's advice to the residents was "keep trying".

"You know they work for us, but you wouldn't know that in the way that they behave," Muscatine Native, Alexis Huscko.

Huscko thinks the Aldermen just aren't listening to the people they serve.

"I think that they are kind of disengaged from the average person. I don't feel connected to them," said Huscko.

Some residents are calling for new faces in City Hall.

"I believe that we need to have a total turn over in the City Council," said Muscatine resident, Max Kauffman.

Three Aldermen are up for re-election come November, Michael Rehwaldt, Bob Bynum and Scott Natvig. Mayor Broderson is also scheduled to be up for re-election as well.

"I hope people vote, and I think that's a message that kind of got across today," said Muscatine resident, Kas Kelly.

Mayor Broderson said she has not reached out to any members of Council since being reinstated.

TV-6 did reach out to each member of City Council and the City Administrator the day before "Coffee with the Mayor", but did not receive any response. The morning of the event, TV-6 was able to reach several Aldermen by phone, but each one declined a comment or statement.