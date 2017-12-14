Residential counselor in Davenport charged in relationship with 16-year-old

A woman from Rock Island, Ill. is under arrest on multiple charges police say happened while she was a residential counselor through Family Resources and the Annie Wittenmyer Juvenile Facilty. According to police, 25-year-old Danielle A. Puls was charged on Monday, December 11 and taken into custody on Wednesday, December 13.

Police say between June and September Puls was in a relationship with a 16 year old who was placed at the facility. During that time, they say she was in a sexual relationship with the teen, supplied and used marijuana with him and gave him money get her a handgun.

Puls was charged with distributing drugs to a minor, lascivious acts with a child, sexual misconduct with a juvenile and possession of an offensive weapon.