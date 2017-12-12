Residents and city leaders discuss the future of a 100 year old brick road located in an historical district

Several residents in Davenport are looking to preserve a 100-year-old brick road at a busy intersection.

5th Street and Western Avenue are located in a historical district, but city officials have other plans in mind, to replace the brick with asphalt or concrete.

Over the years the 5th street and Western Avenue intersection has had its issues with drainage, which is no secret to residents and business owners, who argue the bricks have been an attraction and staple in their community.

"This street is historically preserved for a reason," said Cafe d'Marie owner, Deanna Walter, whose cafe is located right on 5th Avenue. "This is where they had horse and buggy years and years ago and it's neat to look at that and see and it represents where we started."

So on Tuesday the Historic Preservation Commission and city leaders discussed the request for the removal of the brick road, while residents say they want to update the brick street instead of replacing it completely.

Public Works Director Nicole Gleason argues not only is replacing the bricks with asphalt a cost-effective option, it also saves time.

"All brick reconstruction would be about $500,000, and for us to do it all in asphalt would be closer to $400,000," said Gleason. "Bricks of this historic nature must be laid down on hands and knees so it's hours and hours of our crews time to get them laid."

But ultimately the commission denied public works request. "We want to maintain this road and maintain it's historic nature that's what people want and that's what we all want," said Walter.

City leaders say now that the historical commission denied their request

they continue to look for other options to improve the 5th street and Western Avenue intersection

City Council will discuss options for the brick road with residents

in January.