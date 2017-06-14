Bettendorf residents are in search of a new home

Two new buildings will go up in place of the Twin Bridges Motel in Bettendorf.

Each building will have four stories of apartments, and one building will have retail space.

Demolition of the motel building is set for July 10, 2017. The first new building is scheduled to be finished in the summer of 2018 with the completion of the second building in the spring of 2019.

Residents living at the Twin Bridges Motel have known for a couple of months that they have to move. Many are scrambling with only till June 30th, 2017 to find a new home.

“If we can’t find a place for them they will be in cars,” said Scott County Housing Director Rick Schloemer.

Scholemer said the time is running out as he tries to help residents find a new place to live.

“This community that they have developed, this place that they called home is no longer going to be available for them. The bigger problem is a lot of these individuals are only making or recovering an earning for $735 a month. In some instances, the cheapest rent we could find were $450 so they don't have a lot to work with,” said Schloemer.

Resident Nathan Vandiver said money is not the only issue he is dealing with.

“There’s not enough help out here in the Quad Cities. I’m trying to find a different place, I have somewhere my wife and I are going to but we had to reach out and really search. My wife is disabled,” said Vandiver.

Vandiver said his wife needs a wheel chair accessible living and moving away makes it hard to find places that can do that for them. He said many of his neighbors have already given up hope on finding a new home.

“It’s really sad what’s happening as far as everybody losing their place, and getting their place yanked out from underneath them. They’re slowly but surely getting backpacks and getting stuff to be homeless because it is nowhere for them to go,” said Vandiver.

The Scott County Housing Council said it’s working with other agencies to find housing for the Twin Bridges residents, whether it’s permanent or temporary.

