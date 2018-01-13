Residents, become tourists for a day through "Be a Tourist" event

A big tourist draw in the QCA this MLK weekend the 17th annual 'Be a tourist in your own back Yard' event is back. Organizers say it's a benefit because it showcases what the Quad Cities has to offer, sometimes that can be hard to do in the middle of winter. Dozens of businesses are participating,

giving residents and tourists a chance to see what makes them unique. Organizers say this weekend event does just the trick to cure cabin fever.

This event is for people like for Sue Christiansen, a Quad City native, who says she's never been to the Figge Art Museum.

"I think if you live here your whole life you take for granted that you have all these cultural opportunities," she said. With the cold temperatures keeping everyone indoors she thought being a "tourist" just for a day wouldn't be such a bad thing.

"It's January, we're like lots of families, where you're tired of the cold, you're ready to get out it's cold outside, but let's go do something we normally don't get to do."

Jessica Waytenick, a spokesperson for the Quad Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau says this event gets people out and about. "That's the great thing about being a tourist in your own backyard is it's a great staycation and you only have to travel 15 to 20 minutes and don't have to worry about going an hour," she said.