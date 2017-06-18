Residents clean up after storm hits town

Residents are cleaning up their neighborhoods after a severe storm on June 17th, 2017.

Residents said the mess from the storm was not on their list for Father's Day on June 18th, 2017.

Troy Philpott said in the 10 years of living in Muscatine, it was the biggest storm to hit his neighborhood.

The storm knocked over two of his oak trees, landing on his car and in his back yard. The trees also damaged part of his yearly tradition.

"We had a small out building that we built and used for storage and part of our haunted house. We have a nonprofit food drive every year for the salvation army. It's 100% free, you show up at the door on Halloween night ... a can of none perishable food or anything and you're free to go in," said Philpott.

Trees and branches now line what used to be the alley entrance to his driveway.

"I thought I was going to have some hail damage on my new car but I got a little bit more than hail damage on it," said Philpott.

Neighbors said during the storm they heard a high pitch ripping sound with a loud thud, as the trees broke and hit the ground.

"It was a surprise we've seen really high winds here and seeing two of my big oaks go down I mean they're good size oak trees they just don't go down very easily," said Philpott.

In the end, Philpott said he is just happy no one was hurt and material things are replaceable.

"We'll rebuild it and get her back together that's not a problem we have a lot of good people to help there," Philpott said.

Philpott said before he can do anything, he has to wait for the city and his insurance agent to look at the damage.