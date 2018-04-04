Residents concerned about solar farms project planned for East Galesburg

Several residents are fighting against two solar farm projects planned for East Galesburg. Geronimo Energy says the project includes two solar farms on two, twenty-acre parcels of land near Knox Highway 7 and Knox Highway 9.

Several residents, like Margaret Tollie, who lives across from one of the planned projects, says location is a main concern.

"We're used to looking out at the sunsets, were used to seeing rather you call it kind of a landscape and it would definitely block that view," said Tollie.

"We move to the country because we love the landscape we love to see the wildlife. There's a peacefulness here that you just can't get outside the city limits," said Patricia Weaver, an East Galesburg resident.

The close proximity to homes has several worried.

"There are two subdivisions with very nice homes that really can actually see them and border them and nobody was notified," said Weaver.

Some are also worried about the impact on farmland and wildlife like deer, which like to graze in the corn fields.

Geronimo Energy says the solar projects will have a positive economic impact on the community, in the form of tax revenue and increased local spending.

Residents say that are not against solar energy, but are hoping for an alternative location.

"And there's plenty of other places they could put them inside Knox County where the soil has already been, you know, disturbed," said Weaver.

Geronimo Energy is a renewable energy company. They say solar projects are good neighbors and say solar farms are not harmful to the environment.

A Knox County board zoning meeting was scheduled today and the project did pass a vote.

