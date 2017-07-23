Residents in Jo Daviess County clean up following floods

Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Department has closed several roads due to damage following flooding.

Long-time area resident Calvin Klopf is accustomed to flood conditions.

"Well normally that's one of these floods that happens once in 100 years," Klopf says. "This is the third one we've had in the last ten years."

On his 340 acre property, he spent Sunday surveying the damage along his fences and fields.

"You cant prepare for anything like that," he says about the large amounts of water. " When it comes you just hunker down and get back to work to do what you can."

A bridge on Eden Rd and S Rush Creek Rd near his home had to be closed because of the damage to the road.

Klopf says this has happened to the same bridge three times before, even after measures were taken to improve the surrounding gravel and concrete.

Officials from the Sheriff's office will continue to check in on roads before they decide them safe for residents to drive along.