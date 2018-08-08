Residents in Lafayette apartment have to move out thursday

Residents of a Clinton apartment complex say they've been told they have to move out by Thursday morning.

Clinton City Administrator Matt Brooke said the owner of Lafayette Apartments hasn't been paying the energy bill since February. The power is going to be turned off which means residents can no longer live in the complex. Some residents say the landlord is telling residents they can move into other properties he owns.

“He told my mom yesterday that he did have other places, but why would you want to go to somewhere else that he owns to end up in the same situation they're in now,” said John Robinson, whose mother lives in the apartment.

Residents were given a list of agencies that can help them find new places to live at an emergency meeting last night.