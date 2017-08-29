How do QCA nursing homes prepare for disaster?

The residents of a flooded Texas nursing home are ‘doing fine' now after being rescued. The residents were pictured submerged in waist-deep water in an assisted-living center flooded by Hurricane Harvey. According to the Associated Press, they have been relocated to a nearby facility and a hospital.



The happy ending after all pic.twitter.com/W7eYtEBXIX — Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 29, 2017

The scene that played out on Twitter had some Quad Citians questioning how prepared our nursing facilities are for disaster.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, long term care facilities have a set of regulations that administrators must follow.

The disaster regulations require a written plan for moving residents to safe locations within the facility in the event of a tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning; and a diagram of the evacuation route, to be posted and made familiar to all personnel employed on the premises.

The plan outlines the required drills and reports that the state requires and can be found online here:

http://www.ilga.gov/commission/jcar/admincode/077/077003000C06700R.html

The Iowa Department of Human Services also has similar requirements for disaster preparedness in their Nursing Facility Provider Manual.

The manual states that "The facility must have detailed written plans and procedures to meet all potential emergencies and disasters, such as fire, severe weather, and missing residents." It goes on to state that "The facility must train all employees in emergency procedures when they begin to work in the facility, periodically review the procedures with existing staff, and carry out staff drills using those procedures."

