Davenport residents invited to weigh-in on riverfront development

On Tuesday, August 8 a selection committee will hear presentations from four different design teams at a consultant selection meeting.

These teams include, Shive-Hattery of Moline, Illinois, RDG of Dubuque, Iowa, Hitchcock Design Group of Naperville, Illinois and SEH of Madison, Wisconsin.

According to the city, the design standards serve as a framework for the "eventual construction of the Riverfront". These designs include lights, paving materials, building material and plant palettes.

Each team will get 45 minutes to present their designs, 30 for the actual presentation and 15 for questions.

Residents can listen to these presentations and ultimately provide feedback.

Those interested can head to the 3rd Floor Studio Space of the Figge Art Museum (226 W 2nd S).

The schedule for the presentation includes:

Doors Open: 8 a.m.

Shive-Hattery: 8:30 a.m.

RDG: 9:30 a.m.

Hitchcock Design Group: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30

SEH: 1:30 p.m.

The selection committee will then break for debriefing and consultant selection at 2:30 p.m.