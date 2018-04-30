Residents offered help with medical cannabis applications

The Rock Island County Health Department is offering help to residents in Illinois who are wanting to apply for a state medical cannabis cards. This will begin on Friday, May 4.

“We are pleased to offer help with the application process for a medical cannabis registration card,” said Janet Hill, chief operating officer of the Rock Island County Health Department. “The Illinois Department of Public Health enlisted the help of local health departments because officials in Springfield have found 90 percent of applications have an error that delays processing of the request. We are working to streamline the application process.”

Local health department staff will help patients fill out applications by appointment between 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Fridays. This will be located in the lower level of the health department at 2112 25th Avenue in Rock Island. Other days can be available by appointment. Please call 309-558-2854.

Before an application can be processed, the patient must receive a fingerprint background check through a state-certified vendor. An applicant also must provide a passport-style photo with a plain white background. Cost for the application is $100 for a one-year registration card, $200 for two years or $250 for three years. Fees must be paid by credit or debit card.

