Residents say juvenile crime on Cypress Drive is out of control

During the day, Cypress Drive in Bettendorf is fairly quiet. It's at night when residents say kids run wild through their neighborhood. Tuesday night, Cypress residents went to city council to address their concerns. Amy Faulkner and Anne Melchert says kids run through their neighborhoods vandalizing their cars, shooting paint balls at their homes, shooting off fireworks, playing loud music and trespassing on their property. They also say drivers race down there street, putting young children on the block at risk. Both Faulkner and Melchert believe the kids are coming from Magnolia Drive, which connects to Cypress.

During the city council meeting, Bettendorf Police Chief Keith Kimball acknowledged their concerns. "We're aware of some of the issues up there and our officers, when they're available, have been giving that area extra patrols. It's a problem that we acknowledge."

Faulkner and Melchert hope in the future, police are able to do more, but they both understand it's a hard situation for police to deal with.