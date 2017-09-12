Resources for parents on recognizing child abuse

Prevent Child Abuse America says the first step in helping abused children is learning to recognize the symptoms of child abuse – whether it’s physical abuse, neglect, sexual abuse, or emotional maltreatment.

The agency says any child at any age may experience any of the types of child abuse, and they have compiled a list of signs that may signal the presence of child abuse.

If abuse is suspected, the Child Abuse Council says there are specific ways of approaching and talking with a child.

You can find those tips, along with a list of potential signs of abuse, at the links attached to this story.

