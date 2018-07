Starting on Monday, July 16, the Iowa Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing U.S. 67 between 26th Street in Bettendorf and Valley Drive in Riverdale. The work is expected to continue into August.

The work will consist of a full-depth concrete patching and asphalt resurfacing.

One lane of traffic will be maintained in both directions at all times. The majority of the work will be done at night between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.