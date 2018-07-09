Resurfacing work to begin on Marquette Street in Davenport on Monday

Resurfacing work will begin on Marquette Street in Davenport beginning on Monday, July 9.

The work will reduce Marquette to one lane of travel between Lombard and West Central Park, West 29th Street and the Duck Creek Recreational Trail and between West 34th and West 38th Streets.

The city says the road will be fully closed in those locations for about 5 days "about 1 week into the project." We will be updating this story when that decision is made.

All work is expected to be completed by the end of August.