Resurfacing work to require closures on Brady Street

The City of Davenport is reminding drivers of some closures to downtown roads starting Wednesday.

The city says resurfacing work in the two east lanes of Brady Street will require rolling closures of each street, alley, and driveway between River Drive and 7th Street.

The recommended east-west routes in and around downtown are River Drive, 12th, 14th, or 15th Streets during the work.

It is scheduled to be completed by Friday, weather depending.

Drivers will be able to turn west off of Brady street during the temporary closures, but they will not be able to turn east.