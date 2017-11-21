Retired foundation leader Richard Stanley dies at 85

The Stanley Foundation has announced the death of its chair emeritus, Richard H. Stanley.

His funeral notice says Stanley died Friday at an Iowa City hospital. He was 85.

Former U.S. Rep. Jim Leach, of Iowa, praised Stanley, saying he "understood that America's values could only be sustained at home and proliferated abroad by working with and understanding peoples from all parts of the globe." The foundation says its goal is to create "lasting solutions to critical issues of peace and security."

Stanley joined his family's Muscatine-based engineering business, Stanley Consultants, as a design engineer in 1955. He became president in 1971 and was chairman from 1984 until 2007.

Stanley became president and chair of the foundation board in 1984. He left the board earlier this year.