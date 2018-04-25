Retirement will not affect state ethic board meeting for superintendent

Dr. Art Tate's retirement announcement will not affect his planned hearing with the state ethic's board.

The hearing is planned for June.

Last year -- Dr. Tate had to defend spending 175 dollars more per student than legally allowed, then a state ethics complaint was filed against him.

At the time the Department of Education says filing the complaint is part of the mandatory protocol. Tate announced this week he plans to retire at the end of the 2019 school year.