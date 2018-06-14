Reward increases to $10,000 for information in Davenport homicide

The reward to help solve a Davenport homicide keeps growing. Quad Cities Crime Stoppers announced Thursday, June 14, 2018, that a cash reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to arrest in the shooting death of 46-year-old Jason Roberts.

Police responded to a report of gunfire around 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018, near 800 W. 4th Street, They found Roberts suffering from life-threatening injuries after being shot.

Due to private donations from the community, the reward amount has doubled over the past 48 hours, from $5,000 to $10,000.

If you have any information contact the Davenport Police Department or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at (309) 762-9500 where you can make an anonymous tip.

You can also use the app P3 Tips and submit the information anonymously.