Gov. Reynods orders flags at half-staff in honor, remembrance of Rev. Billy Graham

Governor Reynolds has ordered all state flags to be at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on March 2.

The order has been made in honor and remembrance of the Reverend Billy Graham.

The order is in conjunction with Donald Trump's proclamation to lower all United States flags to half-staff for the same length of time.

Individuals, schools, counties, municipalities, businesses, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.