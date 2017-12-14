Reynolds says she wants to give details about tax cuts soon

Gov. Kim Reynolds says she wants to give details on a proposal to cut taxes in Iowa during a key legislative speech early next year.

Reynolds told reporters Wednesday she'd like to provide information about a tax plan during her Condition of the State address on Jan. 9. She says releasing those details are contingent on Congress passing its sweeping tax overhaul. The federal legislation is expected to make changes to how Iowa collects taxes.

Reynolds' remarks come days after a budget panel said Iowa's incoming revenue remains below projections and mid-year cuts to government spending are possible. The Republican governor argues tax cuts will spur economic development. She hasn't offered details about her tax plan, though she's indicated an interest in lowering business taxes and income taxes.