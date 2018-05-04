Reynolds signs heartbeat bill, issues statement

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the most restrictive abortion law in the country on May 4.

Senate File 359 is an Act that prohibits and requires certain actions relating to a fetus and providing penalties. The legislation prohibits doctors from performing abortions after they've detected fetal heartbeats in pregnant women.

The Iowa House and Senate voted on the legislation on May 1. Senate File 359 was debated for over nine hours in Des Moines on Tuesday.

Gov. Kim Reynolds released the following statement after signing the heartbeat bill:

“I believe that all innocent life is precious and sacred, and as governor, I pledged to do everything in my power to protect it. That is what I am doing today. I understand that not everyone will agree with this decision. But if death is determined when a heart stops beating, then doesn't a beating heart indicate life? For me, it is immoral to stop an innocent beating heart. For me, it is sickening to sell fetal body parts. For me, my faith leads me to protect every Iowan, no matter how small. I understand and anticipate that this will likely be challenged in court and that courts may even put a hold on the law until it reaches the Supreme Court. However, this is bigger than just a law. This is about life. I am not going to back down from who I am or what I believe in.”

While fetal heartbeat bills have been made law in recent years in other states throughout the U.S., historically federal courts have struck them down.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland says they plan on filing a lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds.