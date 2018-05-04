Reynolds to sign heartbeat bill

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is set to sign the most restrictive abortion law in the country on May 4.

Senate File 359 is an Act that prohibits and requires certain actions relating to a fetus and providing penalties.

The legislation, once signed, will prohibit doctors from performing abortions after they've detected fetal heartbeats in pregnant women.

The Iowa House and Senate voted on the legislation on May 1. Senate File 359 was debated for over nine hours in Des Moines on Tuesday.

While fetal heartbeat bills have been made law in recent years in other states throughout the U.S., historically federal courts have struck them down.

Planned Parenthood of the Heartland says they plan on filing a lawsuit against Gov. Reynolds, should she sign the 6-week abortion ban into law.