Rhode Island raccoon gets trapped in sewer grate

“Sometimes, we have to do some heavy lifting!”

That’s the start of a Facebook post from the Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island on Tuesday.

Volunteers responded to a dire situation for a female raccoon. Her head was stuck in a sewer grate. Really stuck.

“The Jamestown Police [and] the highway department had tried to grease her up and squeeze her out,” according to the association. “She’d been stuck in the grate since last evening so the swelling around her head and neck was too pronounced to get her out.”

Since leaving her there was not an option, volunteers helped load her up and brought her to the clinic with the grate still around her neck.

“In order to get her out, we first had to ice down the skin around her head and neck and also gave her some pain meds to reduce the inflammation.” The rehab center said it took four people to move the grate to surgery where a veterinarian anesthetized the critter so they could squeeze her head out of the grate.

“It took some major elbow grease but we were able to successfully get her free!” The group also vaccinated her against Rabies, Distemper, and Parvo. “We anticipate a full recovery for this lucky little girl.”

The Wildlife Clinic told KWQC’s Morgan Ottier that it operates solely on the support of its community and funds at this time are critically low.

“We are running out of money to keep going after a busy wildlife season here.”

The Facebook post encourages people to make any donation, no matter the size.

