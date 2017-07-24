Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held at The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

It has been 98 years since the iconic landmark of the Twin Towers at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds was built. The towers were known as the Mississippi Valley Fair and Exposition Grounds in 1920.

The recent renovations include new insulation, heating, plumbing, wiring, steel roof, windows and wifi connections.

Due to the rotten wood under the floors, the floors have been repaved with concrete. The exterior was replaced and covered by new white stucco that will be illuminated by exterior lighting. The towers also have new pennants fly atop flagpoles.

According to general manager Shawn Loter, he said it was time to make some changes at the fairgrounds since the towers are the main gate.

"I'm excited, it just catches your eye when you drive by now and that's what I want people to see. All the remolding we're doing around here and things that we're changing and it's going to make it a place to come to," said Loter.

The Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds fair begins August 1-6, 2017.