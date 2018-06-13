Ride The River Father's Day tradition features island stops

A popular Father's Day event is scheduled for Sunday, June 17th with some new things for families.

Hundreds of families will celebrate dads with a ride along the riverfront for the 34th annual Ride The River. This year, participants will get to island hop. The route includes stops on Arsenal Island, Campbell's Island, Sylvan Island and Credit Island. Each one will have special activities and food.

River Action organizes the event.

"If you haven't been to the Peace Garden on Campbell's Island, you're gonna roast s'mors at a fire pit there, see a play reenactment of the 1812 war, things like that," said Kathy Wine, Executive Director of River Action.

There's also something extra special for the kids.

"All kids are going to get a backpack with Ride-the-River backpack reflective tape on it. All dads are going to get a ticket for the Father's Day ball game," she added.

In addition, riders can collect stickers at stops to put on their helmets and get free pizza when they return to LeClaire Park in downtown Davenport.

To register or for more information go to:

RIDE THE RIVER