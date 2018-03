Ringo Starr can now call himself a Knight of Bachelor of the British Empire.

The Beatles drummer and music great was knighted at Buckingham Palace Tuesday by Britain's Prince William.

The 77-year-old was honored for his contributions to music. Starr is the second Beatle to be knighted.

Paul McCartney received the honor back in 1997, and like McCartney, Starr can now be referred to by the title "Sir".