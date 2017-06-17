Risk for severe weather in the QCA

We're looking at another round of active weather on tap for the region later today. Expect partly sunny and warm conditions, with showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Some storms could become strong to severe through this evening, producing damaging winds, hail and moderate to heavy rain. The main threat will be for the southern two thirds of the viewing area, currently at slight to enhanced risk.

TODAY: Partly sunny and warm. Scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, some possible strong to severe. High: 87°. Wind: SW 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could become strong to severe. Low: 65°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

FATHER'S DAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 78°. Wind: W 5-15 mph.