River Action plans to install floating islands in local lagoons

River Action will be installing five floating islands at the Eastern Avenue Lagoon on Thursday, August 24th at 9:00 am.

Volunteers will be planting about 500 perennial wetland species and will help float and anchor the islands in the Eastern Avenue Lagoon.

Once those islands are installed, three more will be installed in the Credit Island lagoon later in the day.

Floating islands are hydroponically grown plants that manage stormwater by removing suspended solids and contaminants, like heavy metals and nutrients. Blue-green algae also referred to as cyanobacteria, differs from other forms of algae in that they cannot be eaten by other organisms and are formed by an excess amount of nutrients (phosphorus and nitrogen) and sunlight. Cyanobacteria is often the result of agricultural and stormwater runoff.

Algae blooms form floating mats that become so dense that they block out sunlight from reaching other underwater plants and plankton. Because they no longer have the ability to photosynthesize, the water's oxygen level decreases. This creates a dead zone — a region that is uninhabitable to most plant and animal life.

The floating islands will absorb the excess nutrients, resulting in a cleaner water system and a reduction of algal blooms. They will also create a food for fish and habitat for birds. The islands can overwinter and last up to ten years!

Just click HERE if you would like to volunteer.

Nahant Marsh will also be installing Islands on Friday, August 25th at 10:00 am.

This project is funded in part by Scott County Regional Authority and Floating Islands International.

