The Quad City River Bandits and Clinton Lumberkings have each postponed their scheduled games on Friday due to frigid temperatures.

The River Bandits will make up their game with the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a doubleheader on April 29th.

The Lumberkings have yet to play a game this season. They will make up one of their two postponements this Sunday in a doubleheader at Ashford University Field beginning at 12 p.m.