DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) The Quad City River Bandits had a dominant run to the Midwest League championship a year ago.
Nine players return from that roster, hoping to lead a fresh group of top talent.
New manager Mickey Storey will have four of the Astros' top 30 prospects to work with.
River Bandits reload to defend Midwest League title
By Andrew Ward |
Posted: Mon 7:22 PM, Apr 02, 2018
